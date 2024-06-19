Business Standard
Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Gravita India Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2024.
Delta Corp Ltd surged 15.51% to Rs 152.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gravita India Ltd spiked 8.01% to Rs 1391. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36495 shares in the past one month.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 7.99% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd advanced 7.77% to Rs 528.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60012 shares in the past one month.
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd spurt 7.75% to Rs 51.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

