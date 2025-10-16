Delta Corp standalone net profit declines 48.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 131.05 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 48.92% to Rs 22.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 131.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales131.05145.78 -10 OPM %28.1335.94 -PBDT40.8366.68 -39 PBT32.5958.38 -44 NP22.4143.87 -49
