Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 536.67 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 29.26% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 536.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales536.67512.74 5 OPM %15.0716.82 -PBDT102.60120.55 -15 PBT26.2139.76 -34 NP18.2525.80 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

