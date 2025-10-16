Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit declines 29.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 536.67 croreNet profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 29.26% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 536.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 512.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales536.67512.74 5 OPM %15.0716.82 -PBDT102.60120.55 -15 PBT26.2139.76 -34 NP18.2525.80 -29
