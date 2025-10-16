Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 40.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.73% to Rs 497.81 croreNet profit of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 40.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 95.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 72.73% to Rs 497.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1825.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales497.811825.18 -73 OPM %-0.10-9.83 -PBDT74.84-79.25 LP PBT41.25-147.81 LP NP40.68-95.84 LP
