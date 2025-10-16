Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Tokyo Plast International consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 21.09 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 64.10% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.0918.47 14 OPM %10.298.50 -PBDT1.531.20 28 PBT0.780.47 66 NP0.640.39 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

