ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 64.87 crore

Net profit of ANI Integrated Services declined 26.67% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 64.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.8758.684.326.152.073.381.803.091.872.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News