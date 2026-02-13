Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.41% to Rs 54.75 crore

Net profit of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals declined 80.82% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.41% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 75.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.54.7575.425.0810.781.627.421.437.301.035.37

