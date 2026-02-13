Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 683.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 32.49 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 683.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 32.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.4921.5530.8127.109.754.774.090.771.410.18

