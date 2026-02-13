Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 683.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 32.49 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers rose 683.33% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 32.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.4921.55 51 OPM %30.8127.10 -PBDT9.754.77 104 PBT4.090.77 431 NP1.410.18 683
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST