Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 21.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 248.10 croreNet profit of Den Networks declined 21.35% to Rs 62.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 200.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 214.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 1005.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales248.10258.02 -4 1005.411080.75 -7 OPM %11.4615.51 -11.1514.16 - PBDT94.9896.69 -2 354.33357.44 -1 PBT68.7368.78 0 248.56244.63 2 NP62.1879.06 -21 200.06214.65 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content