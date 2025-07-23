Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Record date is 14 August 2025

Denta Water & Infra Solutions has fixed 14 August 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs 2.50/- per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 22 August 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

