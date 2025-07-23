Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 4.08%

Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 4.08%

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 6.01% over last one month compared to 2.29% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.68% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd lost 4.08% today to trade at Rs 1384.15. The BSE Realty index is down 0.66% to quote at 7676.48. The index is down 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 3.45% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.84 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 6.01% over last one month compared to 2.29% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22293 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

