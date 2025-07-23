Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEI Industries slips after Q1 PAT slides 14% QoQ to Rs 196 crore

KEI Industries slips after Q1 PAT slides 14% QoQ to Rs 196 crore

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

KEI Industries declined 2% to Rs 3,909.25 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 13.6% to Rs 195.75 crore on an 11.13% decline in revenue to Rs 2,590.32 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit rose 30.28% to Rs 195.75 crore on a 25.44% increase in revenue to Rs 2,590.32 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 29.83% year on year to Rs 263.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 28.45%, compared with Rs 232 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin in this quarter has increased to 11.49% as against the 11.25% posted in Q1 FY25.

 

The company's revenue from Cables & Wires was at Rs 2,477.12 crore (up 31.77% YoY), and revenue from Stainless Steel Wire stood at Rs 52.13 crore (down 3.57% YoY) during the quarter.

However, the company's revenue from EPC projects fell 56.03% to Rs 99.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

KEI Industries manufactures wires and cables (W&C) like EHV cables, HT cables, and LT cables and sells them in India and overseas.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

