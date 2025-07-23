Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

The government is pushing supportive environment for income of farmers through Digital Platforms. Government in 2016 launched a National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) to enable the farmers to transparently sell their produce to large number of buyers accessing multiple markets electronically. Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) have been on boarded onto digital platforms such as e-NAM, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and GeM (Government e-Marketplace) to enhance digital market access.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

