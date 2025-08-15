Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 68.85 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt rose 19.58% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 68.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.8568.82 0 OPM %86.3981.01 -PBDT18.0414.65 23 PBT18.0314.64 23 NP13.1310.98 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content