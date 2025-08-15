Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 17.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 283.94 croreNet profit of Kamarajar Port rose 17.32% to Rs 125.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 283.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales283.94243.38 17 OPM %77.1879.75 -PBDT219.01186.26 18 PBT195.61166.77 17 NP125.90107.31 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content