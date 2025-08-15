Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.99% to Rs 1567.54 croreNet profit of Muthoot Fincorp declined 1.03% to Rs 179.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.99% to Rs 1567.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1244.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1567.541244.16 26 OPM %60.6966.76 -PBDT300.92297.79 1 PBT243.52247.70 -2 NP179.31181.17 -1
