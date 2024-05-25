Business Standard
Dev Information Technology standalone net profit rises 58.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 10.05% to Rs 37.68 crore
Net profit of Dev Information Technology rose 58.51% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.05% to Rs 37.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 157.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.6841.89 -10 157.28121.97 29 OPM %14.787.76 -8.105.13 - PBDT5.693.45 65 12.9512.03 8 PBT5.333.12 71 11.7110.82 8 NP3.822.41 59 8.778.72 1
First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

