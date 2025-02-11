Business Standard

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 14.71% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 54.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales54.9052.02 6 OPM %16.1414.99 -PBDT7.796.73 16 PBT5.384.87 10 NP3.823.33 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

