Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.36% to Rs 462.95 croreNet profit of Dhampur Bio Organics declined 50.86% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.36% to Rs 462.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 803.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.15% to Rs 46.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.56% to Rs 1864.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2407.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content