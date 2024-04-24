Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.36% to Rs 462.95 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 58.15% to Rs 46.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.56% to Rs 1864.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2407.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics declined 50.86% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.36% to Rs 462.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 803.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.