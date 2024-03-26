Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 158.82 points or 0.44% at 35665.91 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eMudhra Ltd (down 8.03%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.01%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 3%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Subex Ltd (down 2.76%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.67%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 2.66%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.57%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 2.43%).

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.22%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.35%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.28%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 290.47 or 0.4% at 72541.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.1 points or 0.24% at 22043.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.14 points or 0.18% at 42848.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.87 points or 0.74% at 13233.12.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 2314 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

