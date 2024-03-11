Kirloskar Brothers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K E C International Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2024.

K E C International Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and Solar Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2024.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 8.64% to Rs 1185 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 59579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9824 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd soared 8.17% to Rs 759.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24958 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd surged 7.95% to Rs 235.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd advanced 5.59% to Rs 1207.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50418 shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd spurt 5.58% to Rs 7950. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6976 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News