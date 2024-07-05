Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2024.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd and Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
HDFC Bank Ltd crashed 4.79% to Rs 1643.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.77 lakh shares in the past one month.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd lost 3.61% to Rs 6863. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1201 shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 3.33% to Rs 296.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd shed 3.33% to Rs 9565. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3457 shares in the past one month.
Medplus Health Services Ltd pared 3.12% to Rs 670.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3937 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI launches quarterly survey on order books of manufacturing sector

BSE, stock market

Market Highlights, July 5: RIL, SBI lead fag-end recovery; benchmarks end flat; HDFC Bank down 4%

sebi

Sebi issues guidelines to streamline operations of credit rating agencies

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM, UK

LIVE: Rishi Sunak formally resigns as prime minister after dominant Labour victory in UK elections

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G review: Incremental upgrade devoid of performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon