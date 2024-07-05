Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 98.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 4.39 crore
Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 98.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.392.78 58 OPM %66.9749.28 -PBDT2.291.15 99 PBT2.291.15 99 NP1.710.86 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Made By Google, Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 series: New design to AI features and more, what to expect

Gurugram Sector 37D: A Nexus of Connectivity and Investment Brilliance

Realty firm Experion Developers buys 8-acre land in Gurugram for Rs 400 cr

thali food plate

Costlier veggies make vegetarian thali dearer by 10% in June: CRISIL

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM, UK

LIVE: Rishi Sunak formally resigns as prime minister after dominant Labour victory in UK elections

Tap, water, water crisis

Bihar cancels tenders worth Rs 3,600 cr issued by Mahagathbandhan regime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon