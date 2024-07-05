Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 98.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 4.39 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 98.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.392.78 58 OPM %66.9749.28 -PBDT2.291.15 99 PBT2.291.15 99 NP1.710.86 99
