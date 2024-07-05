Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 98.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.91% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance rose 98.84% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.91% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.392.7866.9749.282.291.152.291.151.710.86