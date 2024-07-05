Utkarsh SFB deposits climb 30% YoY in Q1 FY25

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported 30% increase in total deposits to Rs 18,163 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 13,967 crore recorded on 30 June 2023.

As on 30 June 2024, retail term deposits jumped 47.7% to Rs 8,729 crore from Rs 5,910 crore recorded on 30 June 2023.

Gross loan portfolio as on 30 June 2024 stood at Rs 18,798 crore as against Rs 14,394 crore as on 30 June 2023, registering the growth of 30.6%.

Bulk term deposits increased to Rs 5,980 crore as on 30 June 2024 from Rs 5,339 crore recorded on 30 June 2023.

The collection efficiency (excluding pre-payments) for banks micro banking loan portfolio was 96.2% for Q1 FY25.

Provisional liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 179% as on 30 June 2024.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its other services are spread across the country.

The banks standalone net profit grew by 19.32% to Rs 159.65 crore on 33.67% jump in total income to Rs 1,016.29 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip shed 3.21% to currently trade at Rs 51.23 on the BSE.

CASA deposits grew 27% YoY to Rs 3,453 crore as on 30 June 2024. CASA ratio declined to 19% as on 30 June 2024 as against 19.5% as on 30 June 2023.