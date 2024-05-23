Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit declines 91.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.72% to Rs 306.23 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.14% to Rs 57.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.67% to Rs 1206.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1071.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank declined 91.33% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.72% to Rs 306.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.