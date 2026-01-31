Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 387.39% to Rs 11.60 croreNet loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 387.39% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.602.38 387 OPM %-4.31-65.55 -PBDT-0.08-1.04 92 PBT-0.16-1.19 87 NP-0.070.03 PL
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST