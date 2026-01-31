Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 7.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.24% to Rs 1484.17 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports declined 7.66% to Rs 65.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 71.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.24% to Rs 1484.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1130.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1484.171130.886.7010.87126.28129.0992.8697.2065.9271.39

