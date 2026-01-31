Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 1806.12 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 25.98% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 1806.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1561.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1806.121561.45 16 OPM %8.788.49 -PBDT146.03119.07 23 PBT73.2956.60 29 NP57.8145.89 26
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST