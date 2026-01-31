Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 1806.12 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 25.98% to Rs 57.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 1806.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1561.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1806.121561.458.788.49146.03119.0773.2956.6057.8145.89

