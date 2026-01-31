Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 42.11% to Rs 74.14 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 74.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.1452.17 42 OPM %1.25-54.61 -PBDT4.426.77 -35 PBT3.865.53 -30 NP3.52-11.79 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

