DOMS Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of DOMS Industries rose 14.13% to Rs 57.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 592.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 501.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

