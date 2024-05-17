Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 368.31 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 9.62% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 368.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 239.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1758.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1700.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
