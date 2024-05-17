Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit declines 9.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 368.31 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 2.39% to Rs 239.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1758.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1700.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech declined 9.62% to Rs 59.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 368.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.368.31371.231758.541700.2221.7520.9818.6216.3994.6791.85359.32320.3381.5086.74318.75302.7259.0265.30239.09233.50