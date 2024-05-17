Sanofi India Ltd spurts 2.57%, up for third straight session

Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8796.7, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.56% in last one year as compared to a 23.95% gain in NIFTY and a 54.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8796.7, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 22472.05. The Sensex is at 73945.43, up 0.38%. Sanofi India Ltd has added around 3.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48270 shares today, compared to the daily average of 21768 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

