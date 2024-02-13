Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 92.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 30.70% to Rs 8.24 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 92.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.2411.89 -31 OPM %-13.47-6.31 -PBDT106.67-0.21 LP PBT106.53-0.37 LP NP92.62-2.12 LP
