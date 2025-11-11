DHP India standalone net profit rises 510.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.62% to Rs 12.03 croreNet profit of DHP India rose 510.53% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.62% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.039.21 31 OPM %19.4510.53 -PBDT2.511.12 124 PBT1.590.24 563 NP1.160.19 511
