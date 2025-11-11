Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 15.15 croreNet profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 600.00% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.1511.09 37 OPM %6.931.62 -PBDT1.320.42 214 PBT1.200.32 275 NP1.750.25 600
