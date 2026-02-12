Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.27% to Rs 69.58 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 49.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 44.27% to Rs 69.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.58124.85-65.3236.57-5.0193.94-11.4087.05-3.2849.09

