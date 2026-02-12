Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 301.49% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 155.27% to Rs 30.99 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 301.49% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 155.27% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.9912.14 155 OPM %27.5914.50 -PBDT7.191.75 311 PBT7.191.75 311 NP5.381.34 301
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST