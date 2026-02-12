Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 301.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 155.27% to Rs 30.99 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 301.49% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 155.27% to Rs 30.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.9912.1427.5914.507.191.757.191.755.381.34

