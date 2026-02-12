A2Z Infra Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.87% to Rs 108.97 crore

Net Loss of A2Z Infra Engineering reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.87% to Rs 108.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.9784.56-0.45-3.364.73-0.093.56-1.24-0.64-0.46

