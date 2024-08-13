Business Standard
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 97.92 crore
Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 97.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.9291.67 7 OPM %6.78-6.93 -PBDT2.31-5.24 LP PBT-2.92-11.27 74 NP-2.95-9.48 69
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

