Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 97.92 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 97.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.97.9291.676.78-6.932.31-5.24-2.92-11.27-2.95-9.48