Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 23.23 crore
Net loss of Vishal Bearings reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2327.46 -15 OPM %5.4713.00 -PBDT0.202.62 -92 PBT-1.211.54 PL NP-1.371.13 PL
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

