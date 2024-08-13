Campus Activewear slides after Q1 PAT drops 19% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Campus Activewear fell 1.01% to Rs 288.65 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.38% to Rs 25.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.48 crore in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations fell 4.13% YoY to Rs 339.16 crore during the quarter, amidst muted demand scenario driven by general elections.
During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 34.09 crore, down 19.6% as compared with Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY24.
EBITDA declined 18.7% to Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 66.4 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 15.8% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.8% in Q1 FY24.
Average selling price (ASP) stood at Rs 585 in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 629 in Q1 FY24 driven by higher saliency of open footwear.
Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear, said, Campus Activewear registered 4.1 % degrowth YOY to INR 339.2 Cr in Q1 FY25 driven by muted demand scenario, witnessed across the rural and semiurban areas. Company continued its focus on driving reach & enhancing its retail footprint in new geographies. During the quarter company added 13 new stores. Campus Activewear continued to expand its geographical footprints in FY25.
Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.
