Campus Activewear slides after Q1 PAT drops 19% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Campus Activewear fell 1.01% to Rs 288.65 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.38% to Rs 25.38 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.48 crore in Q1 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 34.09 crore, down 19.6% as compared with Rs 42.40 crore in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA declined 18.7% to Rs 54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 66.4 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 15.8% in Q1 FY25 as against 18.8% in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 4.13% YoY to Rs 339.16 crore during the quarter, amidst muted demand scenario driven by general elections.