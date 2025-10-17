Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses early gains even as oil prices slide; ends weaker at 87.97/$

Rupee reverses early gains even as oil prices slide; ends weaker at 87.97/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 15 paise lower at 87.97 against the greenback on Friday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee lost ground on Friday to end lower, after a positive opening, even as crude oil prices and the dollar index were on the lower side. 
 
The domestic currency closed 15 paise lower at 87.97 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency was at its highest level in a month in morning deals and is still down 2.76 per cent so far this year. On Wednesday, the currency posted its strongest single-day gain in almost four months. 
 
The Indian rupee was expected to trade weaker after India denied reports of any commitment to former US President Donald Trump on halting Russian oil purchases, analysts said. The clarification has cast uncertainty over the anticipated trade treaty, though discussions continue.
 
 
India's foreign ministry said that it's unaware of a conversation between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after the US leader claimed the Indian leader had pledged to stop buying Russian oil.
 
Meanwhile, Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor, continued to reiterate that the central bank does not target any specific level for the rupee, and the currency value is guided by market forces and macroeconomic fundamentals. 

Also Read

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Will stock market remain closed on Oct 20 for Diwali? All you need to know

IPO

Last day! Midwest IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, review

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

Reliance Industries q2 results preview

Reliance Industries shares rise 1% ahead of Q2 results; check preview

Whirlpool share price

Whirlpool India shares soar 8% on strategic licensing agreements; details

 
“Our effort really is to ensure that there is an orderly movement of the rupee, both sides, and any undue or any abnormal volatility is curbed,” he said while speaking at the International Monetary Fund’s Governor Talks session in Washington.
 
The Dollar Index extended its fall, reflecting broad weakness in the greenback against major peers. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.13 per cent at 98.21.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell to their lowest since May 2025 following a larger-than-expected increase in the US crude inventories and continuing US Shutdown. Brent crude price was lower by 1.34 per cent at 60.22 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were down 1.37 per cent at 56.67 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, October 17, 2025

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 485 pts; Nifty at 25,710; FMCG, bank, auto shares shine; SMIDs slip

Airtel, Perplexity

Airtel, Titan rally up to 3%, near record highs. Is it good time to buy?

Dividend, Company dividend

Diwali Delight! These 14 stocks go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

oil sector

Crude oil prices headed for $50 amid supply glut in 2026, says analyst

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Sensex gains 705 pts, Nifty Bank hits record; what's driving market rally?

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon