Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra secures Rs 185-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Diamond Power Infra secures Rs 185-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 184.66 crore from Adani Energy Solutions for the supply of 4,215 km of AL-59 zebra conductor for the Khavda project.

The total project value is Rs 184,66,57,855 and is scheduled to be executed by 31 May 2026.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 20.8% to Rs 20.11 crore on a 34.8% surge in net sales to Rs 301.82 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 0.14% to Rs 144.45 on the NSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

