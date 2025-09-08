Monday, September 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 147 MW solar power

Ceigall India receives LoI from MSEDCL for procurement of 147 MW solar power

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Ceigall India has received a Letter of Intent under LoI # 2:MSKVY 2.0/ROUND 2 for Procurement of Solar Power under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 for 147 MW from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL), against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited by (MSEDCL), for setting up of grid connecting solar power projects at multiple locations in state of Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

