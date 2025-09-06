Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

Adani Power inks pact with Bhutan's state utility for 570MW hydro power project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Adani Power said that it has signed a shareholders agreement (SHA) with Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

An in-principle understanding on the power purchase agreement (PPA) was also initialed. Most importantly, the developers also signed the concession agreement (CA) for the project with the Royal Government of Bhutan.

These agreements pave the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) model.

The Wangchhu project will see an investment of about Rs 60 billion in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructures.

 

With the preparation of the detailed project report already completed, construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking.

Also Read

IND vs CHN

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR 0-1 MAL in 1st QTR; IND take on CHN at 7:30 PM IST

IND vs JPN Women's Asia Cup

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 1-1 JPN in 3rd quarter

Shabana Mahmood

Who is Shabana Mahmood, the Birmingham-born MP now leading the Home Office?

steelmakers, steel

Govt plans ₹5,000 cr mission to boost green steel, cut industry emissions

PKL 2025 matches today

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 6 match list, timings, telecast details

SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power, said: Bhutan is a role model for the world in sustainable development, and we are very excited to play a leading role in the development of the countrys natural resources through this renewable energy project.

The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will critically meet Bhutans peak winter demand, when hydro power generation is low. During the summer months, it would export power to India."

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW and a 40 MW solar power plant.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13.49% to Rs 3,384.86 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,912.79 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue fell 5.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,109.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip gained 0.21% to end at Rs 609.80 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

NTPC Green Energy inks MoU to roll out hydrogen fuelling station at VOC port

BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

BHEL inks exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Spicejet reports dismal Q1 outcome

Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

Imagicaa acquires 6.65 MW solar power plant

PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

PNB Housing Finance's board clears Rs 5000-cr NCD issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon