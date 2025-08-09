Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 21.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 21.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 301.82 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 21.44% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 301.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales301.82223.86 35 OPM %10.2410.78 -PBDT27.4321.52 27 PBT20.1316.63 21 NP20.1116.56 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

