Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 290.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 16.53 croreNet profit of Ruchi Infrastructure rose 290.00% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.5315.79 5 OPM %46.4047.37 -PBDT13.386.96 92 PBT9.163.11 195 NP8.582.20 290
