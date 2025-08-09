NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 338.47 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 58.73% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 338.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 354.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales338.47354.89 -5 OPM %14.9710.18 -PBDT49.5634.04 46 PBT36.1021.21 70 NP20.2712.77 59
