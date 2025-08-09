Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 92.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.89% to Rs 434.43 croreNet Loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.89% to Rs 434.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 688.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales434.43688.32 -37 OPM %11.0322.76 -PBDT-89.83-48.36 -86 PBT-92.25-50.72 -82 NP-92.25-35.62 -159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content