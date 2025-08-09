Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 488.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 600.19 croreNet profit of Universal Cables rose 488.73% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 600.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 488.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales600.19488.70 23 OPM %9.636.49 -PBDT54.0015.10 258 PBT45.448.30 447 NP32.915.59 489
